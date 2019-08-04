Greater Victoria ties for second-highest number of scenic restaurants in Canada

Vancouver home to 11 scenic restaurants followed by Victoria and Toronto with nine

The Q at the Empress Restaurant is among nine Victoria-area restaurants that made the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada, as published by OpenTable (Black Press File).

Nine. That is the number of Victoria-area restaurants that made the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada, as published by Open Table, an online reservation site.

Vancouver led all cities with 11, two ahead of Victoria, which tied with Toronto.

OpenTable generated the list from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score consists out of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, total number of reviews and regional overall rating among other criteria. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.

The Beach House Restaurant, Finn’s Seafood, Chops and Cocktails, Glo Restaurant + Lounge, Marina Restaurant, Milestones Grill + Bar, Q at The Empress, Vista 18 Westcoast Grill and Wine Bar, Blue Crab Seafood House, and the Dining Room at Butchart Gardens made the list.