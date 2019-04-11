Visitors at the weekend’s Spring Home Expo can get ideas on everthing from solar power to interior design. (Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd.)

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show arrives this weekend

Over 300 vendors will take over the West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre

You can find everything you need to update your entire home in one stop over the weekend.

Colwood will host the biggest home show in the region April 12, 13 and 14.

Over 300 vendors will take over West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre, located at 1767 Island Hwy, for the Victoria Spring Home Expo. Admission, parking and presentations will be free all weekend. Thousands of people are expected to check out the show over the weekend, seeking renovation plans, security solutions and decor ideas.

A free shuttle will even take attendants between the Q Centre arena and the two rinks, said Joni Sommer, office manager at Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd.

Presentations will touch on solar power, emergency preparedness and interior design, she said. Full kitchens and trendy trappings of home life will be out in full.

The show this year is returning for its 34th ever, she added.

“There’s a variety of prizes to enter just for coming to the show and filling out your show passport,” Sommer said.

Visitors have a chance to win a $500 Home Depot gift card.

The show opens Friday, April 12, going from 1 to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

