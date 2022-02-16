(Harbour Air Seaplanes photo)

Harbour Air announces new Tofino-Victoria flights

New route launches on June 2

Harbour Air is preparing for takeoff on flights between Tofino and Victoria this summer.

The new route launches on June 2 and the airline’s seasonal Vancouver to Tofino routes are set to return in March.

The pick-up/drop-off point for flights departing from Tofino Harbour is the Adventure Centre at the Tofino Resort and Marina.

“Renowned for its surf and spectacular west coast beauty, the charming community of Tofino is located on the remote west coast of Vancouver Island,” the company’s website reads.

“Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation or an unforgettable dining experience, Tofino won’t disappoint. New direct flights between Victoria Harbour and Tofino and additional capacity on flights between downtown Vancouver and Tofino, this jaw-dropping seasonal flight soars through Clayoquot Sound before landing in the heart of Tofino in under an hour.”

