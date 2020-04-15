Harbour Air to resume daily flights between Victoria and Vancouver

Harbour Air will resume flights between Victoria and Vancouver one month after suspending scheduled flights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Harbour Air resumed flights between Nanaimo, Sechelt and Vancouver “to support essential travel for those who now have limited options.” On April 15 the company announced daily flights between Victoria and Vancouver will resume April 27.

In a media release, the company says the resumed operations come in response to the temporary shutdown of alternate transportation across B.C. communities.

“We have introduced vigilant cleaning and social distancing protocols, suspended scheduled flights and reduced our operations across the province.”

The B.C. seaplane company had cancelled scheduled flights starting March 26 but continued offering charter services including private flights, freight and government support services as needed.

Daily flights between Vancouver and Victoria will resume near the end of the month, with 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. departures from Victoria Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. departures on Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. departures on Sundays.

All flights will be completed on a larger aircraft with seating reduced by 40 per cent to allow for on-board social distancing. All ground and flight crews will have their temperature checked upon arriving and departing the workplace and passengers will be required to wear gloves and masks for the duration of the flight.

Harbour Air says the flights continue to support essential travel and frontline workers, and asks that anyone who does not need to travel stays home. The company says that “returning to operations is not a return to normal.”

