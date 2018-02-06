HeartPress PR helps show a little corporate love

Victoria business makes Valentine’s about pals, colleagues along with lovers

HeartPress PR builds on its project to extend the value of Valentine’s Day beyond the bounds of partners.

Friends, coworkers, pals are celebrated in cards that may be a little racy, or just plain funny with HeartGrams.

“We thought it was going to be a fun way to engage businesses around Valentine’s,” says Lori Muñoz Malcolm, founder of HeartPress PR. “When you’re kids in school everyone would hand out fun valentines. Now it seems like Valentine’s is only for a significant other. These are good to send to your colleagues, your girlfriends, your best friends.”

“Some are definitely not what you would send to your grandmother, but it does break out of the gushy cards,” she says.

The cards, created for and inspired by the program, are the work of Sarah Rouget of Boo to You Designs. They range from a little riské to a drawn beaver asking ‘wood you be mine’.

Cards are $10 and can be paired for a fee with Terrible Truffles ($5 to $25) – “[the name] has nothing to do with the chocolates because the chocolates are amazing,” Malcolm says – and $1 is donated to the cause of your choice.

“At the very core of what we do at HeartPress is helping businesses give back,” Malcolm said.

It’s the second year for the company that aims to connect small business with the non-profit world.

“We thought the cards were just so adorable we needed to do them again,” Malcolm said.

There are a handful of locations to pick up your selections in downtown Victoria, and a corporate delivery option for those ordering 10 or more. HeartGrams are delivered to a few select blocks of downtown businesses or can be picked up at distribution partners within Greater Victoria.

To make a difference in the local community, $1 from every HeartGram purchased will be donated to a cause of the purchaser’s choice. HeartGrams make giving back close to the heart this Valentine’s Day.

Find your perfect HeartGram or learn more about the corporate option at heartpress.ca.

Pick Up Locations:

HeartPress PR, 510 Yates Street (Pick up on Feb.12 through 14)

Club Kwench, 843 Fort Street (Pick up on Feb.14)

Max Furniture, 2745 Bridge Street (Pick up on Feb.14)

 

