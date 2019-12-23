Holiday office closures won’t impact news coverage

Our team will continue to bring you news 365 days of the year

We will be taking a little time to enjoy the magic of the season, but fear not, we will continue to bring you coverage seven days a week with breaking news and more articles always available on our websites.

Our offices will be closed for the holiday season on Dec. 25 and 26, as well as Jan. 1, 2020. We will be responding to emails and calls as quickly as possible but there may be some delay in response.

If you have a breaking news tip during the holiday season, please call 778-746-4010 or email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Our delivery dates will also be impacted by the holidays. Our Wednesday edition will be delivered on instead on Dec. 24, followed by our Friday edition as normal on Dec. 27. Deliveries for Jan. 1 and 3 are scheduled for their regular days.

Happy Holidays!

