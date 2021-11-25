Holiday shopping transforms Pendray House in Colwood

Coast Collective’s annual Gifts and Wishes show runs Nov. 27 and 28

Art pieces, tasteful Christmas decorations and stylings can be found this month at Coast Collective’s Gifts and Wishes holiday showcase of art and fine craft. (Courtesy of Coast Collective)

West Shore residents will have more holiday shopping opportunities this weekend.

On Nov. 27 and 28, Coast Collective is set to transform Pendray House into a holiday wonderland filled with artwork and gifts made by local artists.

Artists featured in the sale include Colette Balliston, Megan Evans, Linda Kirsten, Kim Money and many more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and attendees are asked to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination while entering.

