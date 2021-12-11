Holiday-themed beer recommendations crafted around the BC Ale Trail

Many new flavours, concoctions and combinations in store for the enthusiast

There’s plenty of options from B.C. brewers for holiday themed craft beer ideas. (Courtesy BC Craft Brewery Guild)

The BC Craft Brewers Guild will tell you that milk isn’t the only thing Santa would like left out this holiday season.

The guild, in partnership with Destination BC and Victoria-based beer blogger Joe Wiebe, has compiled a list of holiday recommendations brewed up for the season (leaving out the egg nog) along the BC Ale Trail, which features craft brewers and brews from around the province.

The Angry Elf Peppermint Holiday Stout from Dog Mountain in Port Alberni, Chocomint Mocha Porter from Noble Pig in Kamloops and BC Cranberry Sour from Vancouver’s 33 Acres all make the good-list this year.

The stout is a concoction combining cocoa, vanilla and candy cane flavours – think peppermint hot chocolate for adults – while the porter is described as a “delicious winter shiver” with similar ingredients. The “cran-tastic sour” is brewed with barley, wheat and spelt, fermented with a special mixed culture in an oak foeder (pronounced “fooder,” this is a large barrel).

Returning holiday favourites on the list include Burnaby Dageraad Brewing’s ‘Anno’ series and Kelowna Brewing Company’s now-annual Winter Ale, a strong golden ale brewed with Okanagan pears and Indian coriander, and a heavy malt and molasses drink perfect for cracking after a day on the slopes.

Greater Victoria breweries making the holiday themed brews list included North Saanich’s Howl Brewing, Victoria’s Ile Sauvage Brewing (Achtung Passionfruit Hibiscus Berliner Weiss, Au Courant Dark Sour and Loral Barrel-Aged Brett Saison), Lighthouse Brewing (Depth Charge Oak-Aged Barley Wine), Moon Under Water (Candy Cane Dunkel), Vancouver Island Brewing (Hermannator Ice Bock) and Whistle Buoy (holiday box).

“So bundle up, grab your crew, and cozy up to some great winter beers while supporting local,” says the guild.

The full list of the several dozen holiday recommendations can be found on the BC Ale Trails blog post.

