Hot Tub Boat Victoria opened for business on July 6. (Facebook/Hot Tub Victoria)

Hot Tub Boat business launched in Victoria

Unique vessel allows passenger to see the Gorge in a whole new way

If you can’t afford a luxury yacht, there’s still another way to enjoy a hot tub on the ocean.

Hot Tub Boat Victoria launched its business on Saturday, July 6, the first of its kind in Canada.

The unique, six-person craft is a floating hot tub that tours through the Upper Harbour and the Gorge Waterway.

ALSO READ: ‘Dragon Club’ event marks silver anniversary of boating culture in Victoria

The red, teardrop-shaped vessel is heated with a briquette-fuelled stove which keeps the water warm throughout the 90-minute excursion.

No one on board needs a boat licence, but the “captain” in charge of steering must be at least 19 years old, while passengers can be 12 and over.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria wins injunction allowing removal of derelict boats from Gorge

The company does not allow alcohol on the boat.

While much more cost-effective than a yacht, the hot tub boat still comes at a cost; on top of a $35 boating fee per vessel, each passenger pays $65. Interested people may want to bring their own towel, as using one from the company costs each person another $15.

For more information you can visit hottubboatcanada.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Cause of wireless voice outage unclear for Rogers, Telus, Bell, Freedom

Just Posted

Sex workers advocate for a provinicial bad date reporting system

Inaugeral confrence on violence prevention for sex trade workers sparks new project

Mother of girls killed in father’s Oak Bay home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

UPDATE: Escaped inmates serving time for second-degree murder, aggravated assault

James Lee Busch, Zachary Armitage escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin on Sunday

Saanich councillor opposes exclusion of former golf course from ALR

Coun. Nathalie Chambers cites climate change and food security as reasons for keeping lot in ALR

Conservation officer expects to see more cougars in urban areas

Cougar spotted in Saanich Saturday night most likely a young adult

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

Most Read