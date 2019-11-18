Hundreds flock to the Bay for annual Unwrap the Glam Gala

The Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location was transformed into a glamorous affair Saturday night.
Hundreds of people showed up to get pampered, try tasty treats, listen to some great live entertainment and, of course, shop.
Proceeds from tickets to the Unwrap the Glam Gala went towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program.
