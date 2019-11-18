Hundreds flock to the Bay for annual Unwrap the Glam Gala

Hundreds of people attended the Unwrap the Glam Gala at the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location on Saturday night. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media) The Unwrap the Glam Gala saw hundreds of attendees, who were pampered with manicures, tasty treats and live entertainment. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media) Of the $10 ticket, $5 went towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media) There were deals, food and live music at the Unwrap the Glam Gala event at the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location Saturday. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media) Hundreds of guests mingled between fragrance counters in the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown location at the Unwrap the Glam Gala on Saturday night. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media) Tasty treats, live entertainment, and manicurists were all on hand Saturday evening at the Unwrap the Glam Gala at the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location. (Gagan Lidhran/Black Press Media)

The Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location was transformed into a glamorous affair Saturday night.

Hundreds of people showed up to get pampered, try tasty treats, listen to some great live entertainment and, of course, shop.

Proceeds from tickets to the Unwrap the Glam Gala went towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program.



