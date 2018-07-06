Inaugural Share it Forward puts $250,000 toward food banks

Save-On-Foods will donate a$250,000 to Western Canadian food banks

Save-On-Foods will donate a$250,000 to Western Canadian food banks after a successful inaugural Share It Forward weekend.

The campaign, which ran from June 15 to 17 saw 25 per cent of net proceeds from every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods set aside to support local food banks. Food banks will receive a portion of the $250,000 total based on the amount of money raised at the stores in their communities.

RELATED: Save-On-Foods shares with food banks for three day campaign

“We are absolutely thrilled at the level of enthusiasm our customers and team members showed for Share It Forward,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “Their support means we are able to donate a quarter of a million dollars to food banks across Western Canada, which do amazing work every day to feed families in our communities.”

Each year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks in Western Canada along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store initiatives.

 

