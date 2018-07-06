Inaugural Share it Forward puts $250,000 toward food banks

Save-On-Foods will donate a$250,000 to Western Canadian food banks after a successful inaugural Share It Forward weekend.
The campaign, which ran from June 15 to 17 saw 25 per cent of net proceeds from every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods set aside to support local food banks. Food banks will receive a portion of the $250,000 total based on the amount of money raised at the stores in their communities.
“We are absolutely thrilled at the level of enthusiasm our customers and team members showed for Share It Forward,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “Their support means we are able to donate a quarter of a million dollars to food banks across Western Canada, which do amazing work every day to feed families in our communities.”
Each year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks in Western Canada along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store initiatives.
