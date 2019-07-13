Is print dead? Well, it is at Starbucks across the U.S.

Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today

Newspapers at Starbucks are yesterday’s news.

Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing “changing customer behaviour.” Starbucks has sold The Times since 2000 and other papers since 2010.

Indeed, the smells and smears of newsprint are in decline. While some papers are adding digital subscribers , newspaper weekday circulation has declined by more than half since its peak in the mid-’80s.

The Times says it is “disappointed” and the Journal confirmed that Starbucks is stopping print sales. Gannett did not immediately respond to questions.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has decided old media is too passe for its cafes. Remember CDs? Sales of those ended in 2015. No word yet if Starbucks is going to start selling records, which are trendy again.

The New York Post first reported Starbucks’ decision to drop newspapers.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two key companies join forces to expand service at Esquimalt graving dock

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

16-year-old female reported the assault on July 9

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

Think-tank’s B.C. school rankings given failing grade by educators

Fraser Institute rates province’s schools, critics say criteria too narrow

Original flamenco show forged by artists in Spain and France

Hermann’s Jazz Club presents Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s new work, Sempiterno

‘Rude poems are so much funnier with an accent,’ says poet

Spoken word poets visiting Hillside Coffee on July 19

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

Most Read