Island Express Air’s new Qualicum service starts Monday, March 5.

Island Express Air launches new daily service between Island, Boundary Bay and Abbotsford

Bellingham flights expected to be added within a year

Island Express Air is launching new daily flights from Qualicum Beach to Victoria, Boundary Bay and Abbotsford – and the Abbotsford-based airline also hopes to be flying to Bellingham, Wash, within a year.

The new Qualicum service starts Monday, March 5, with two flights per day, morning and afternoon, with plans to expand the service further as time goes on. Flights from Qualicum will depart at 8:15 a.m., with a return flight landing at about 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve been getting a lot of requests for this,” Gerry Visser, president of Island Express Air, said in an interview. “This means that people can fly from Qualicum Beach to Victoria, Abbotsford and the whole Surrey/White Rock area by using Boundary Bay Airport.”

Visser said that passengers travelling from Qualicum Beach to either Victoria or Abbotsford will no longer have to travel through Vancouver, avoiding the sometimes lengthy delays this causes.

Connecting flights in Abbotsford are often much faster and easier than those at Vancouver International Airport, and “passengers will save on airport fees as well as Abbotsford (CYXX) has some of the lowest airport fees in the country,” the company said in a news release.

“Also, passengers continuing on to other destinations across Canada and the US can connect to these flights via Abbotsford which offers scheduled flights from other carriers including WestJet, Air Canada, New Leaf (Flair) and the all-new economy service recently launched by West Jet’s economy carrier, Swoop Airlines.”

Island Express Air began with one aircraft and flights to Victoria and Nanaimo just under a decade ago. It now has 10 aircraft, including six Navajos, two Turbine powered King Airs and two single-engine aircraft.

In addition to acquiring more aircraft, Island Express Air has built a new 10,000 square-foot maintenance and administrative hangar at the Abbotsford Airport.

“(Our) company’s rapid growth can be attributed to providing safe, reliable service and treating their passengers with the respect they deserve,” it said.

The company is also setting its sights on Bellingham, intending to offer flights there within a year.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of years,” Visser told Black Press Media, adding that the licensing is now in place. “Our goal is to get it running within a year.”

“This will allow Vancouver Island residents to easily and economically connect to the lower priced flights offered by other carriers departing Bellingham,” the company said in its new release.

Flight times, pricing and general information is on Island Express Air’s website at islandexpressair.com, and passengers who prefer to book by phone can still do so during business hours toll-free at 1-888-856-6260, Visser said.

“We do have very easy online booking,” Visser said. “You can book your flights on a cell phone (or computer) if you want.

“If you prefer to book by phone, just call – we’re happy to assist you by booking on phone,” he said.

Previous story
Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India
Next story
B.C. BUDGET: Liberals blast ‘tax and spend’ plan

Just Posted

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Victoria airport to spend $19.4m on terminal expansion

Record passenger growth means YYJ needs to grow

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Island Express Air launches new daily service between Island, Boundary Bay and Abbotsford

Bellingham flights expected to be added within a year

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Liberals blast ‘tax and spend’ plan

Payroll tax, carbon tax increase threaten growth, opposition critics say

Victoria hosts North America’s first Window Wanderland event

James Bay will transform into a live art installation of decorated windows Feb. 24-25

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Most Read