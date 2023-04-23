‘It just brings out your beauty’: Victoria lingerie shop a dream come true

For Melissa Dean, the owner of Victoria’s Mel Lingerie, an item of lingerie is more than an undergarment, it’s an experience. (Photo courtesy of Mel Lingerie)

For Melissa Dean, the owner of Victoria’s Mel Lingerie, an item of lingerie is more than an undergarment, it’s an experience.

For her, lingerie is an opportunity to feel comfortable, to experience sensuality and, yes, to feel sexy.

“Every body type, every age and now every gender has a right to feel good about their own body,” Dean said.

“When you wear a product that is designed for your body, it reminds you of your own worth. No matter your body shape or anything. If you find the perfect piece for you, it just brings out your beauty. That’s what lingerie is all about.”

Located at 640 Fort St. in the city’s downtown, Mel Lingerie opened its doors in November 2020 at the peak of the global pandemic. Despite the obvious challenges facing her at the time, and without extensive marketing efforts or even a website initially, Dean quickly discovered a marketplace eager for her personal passion and product line.

“I think it was interesting because Victoria really needed a place like this – as there really wasn’t anything like it,” she explained.

“Luckily, without having a name for myself or even knowing anything about advertising, I just opened my doors and it’s been going steadily ever since.”

An entrepreneur almost by accident, Dean’s journey toward store ownership began via working in a friend’s operation, where she learned much about business and of the need in the city for a store like the one she would eventually open. Dealing with a series of personal issues, she determined the best way to move forward was to simply get going – which she did – spending a year healing, travelling and making plans for her future.

“I wanted to do something that mattered, and hearing the city lacked a lingerie store like this and following a memorable dream that saw me opening such a store, I decided that this was what I needed to do,” Dean said.

Not a department store lingerie shop, Mel Lingerie features high-end fashion brands, including products created by such industry leaders as Simone Pérèle, Mey, Cosabella, Commando and others.

“I’m very picky about my brands, I want high-end brands that feel nice. You can quickly tell cheap lace from a quality product, and that’s not what I wanted to provide my customers,” she said.

Lingerie is also not the sole domain of supermodels, but for every individual. Showcasing the beauty found within everyone is a big part of Dean’s business philosophy.

“It’s like art on the body. When you fit someone with a piece of lingerie that fits them beautifully they look just as good as those supermodel girls because it’s been designed for them. You wouldn’t want to be anyone else.”

