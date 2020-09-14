King’s Auto is giving away a silver 2004 Chevrolet Malibu to someone in need for free. Nominate someone you think deserves a free car by Sept. 30. (Courtesy of King’s Auto)

King’s Auto hosts free car giveaway for someone in need

Giveaway is a partnership with Cool Aid Society and Black Press Media

Black Press Media and the Cool Aid Society plan to give a car to someone in need for King’s Auto first birthday celebration.

King’s Auto, at 2651 Sooke Rd. in Langford, will be giving away a silver 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.

Lubrico Warranties will also throw in one year of major mechanical warranty and Maxxam Insurance will provide the first three months insurance.

READ MORE: Victoria's Cool Aid Society receives generous outpouring of donations

“Giving back to the community that has supported us throughout this first year in business is important to us at King’s Auto Sales,” states a release. “So many places have closed, reduced hours or laid off workers. We have managed to stay open, even hired two new employees. It was a need to share in our success.”

From Sept. 14 until Sept. 30, nominate a friend, family member or co-worker you feel has fallen on hard times and deserves a free car.

King’s Auto will select an applicant and announce the lucky winner in the first week of October.

Those interested can nominate someone in need at coolaid.formstack.com/forms/cargiveaway.

 

Most Read