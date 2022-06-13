Island Good has partnered with Langford to promote locally-made and sourced products. (Courtesy Island Good)

Island Good has partnered with Langford to promote locally-made and sourced products. (Courtesy Island Good)

Langford businesses can get free promotion for Island-made products

Island Good partnership aiming to improve sales, market share for Langford companies

Langford businesses and producers are encouraged to sign up to have their Vancouver Island-made or sourced products licensed for free promotion.

The City of Langford has partnered with Island Good to provide qualifying businesses with free licensing to promote their local products. The move is a part of the city’s pandemic recovery strategy and aims to help improve sales and market share for Langford companies’ products.

Island Good looks to support local by helping consumers easily identify Vancouver Island goods. Members get their businesses promoted on the organization’s website and social media channels and get to display the Island Good logo on their packaging.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the promotion will help businesses get a much-needed promotional boost.

“The shop local movement is here to stay, and this partnership will help lift Langford businesses up to reach their full potential,” he said in a news release.

The city has also proclaimed June 20 to 26 as Island Good Days.

The free licensing is available on a first-come, first-served basis and eligible Langford businesses must produce and/or sell Island-made products. Businesses can apply at bit.ly/3MM7YIA.

