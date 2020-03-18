The line stretches down the side of the Langford Costco as the store opens for business March 15 at 9 a.m. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Langford Costco limits number of shoppers in store at one time

Langford encourages customers to avoid early morning shopping

Costco is limiting the amount of shoppers in the store at any one time, effective March 18.

According to a statement from the City of Langford, the warehouse store will encourage social distancing by capping a specific number of shoppers depending on how busy the check outs are throughout the day.

“We ask that shoppers anticipate this change and spread your shopping times out during the day,” states a traffic advisory from the City. “Early morning has proved to be the busiest time so we encourage shoppers to try to come later morning through to the evening.”

When asked the certain number of customers allowed in the store at one time, a manager from Langford Costco refrained from comment.

In addition to limiting the number of customers in the store, Costco is ramping up its hiring process due to a “monumental surge” in sales, states a memo to all staff. Costco is opening up their seasonal hiring period and asks people to apply online at costco.ca.

