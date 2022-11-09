West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) has announced it has partially reopened its ER after being forced to close it in September due to staffing issues. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford vet clinic reopens ER for urgent care

WAVES closed its ER in September to preserve the mental health of staff

A Langford vet clinic forced to shutter its ER in September has announced it is accepting urgent care patients once again.

In a Facebook post, West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) announced it has reopened phase one of its ER, accepting urgent care patients Sundays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though those opening hours are subject to change and clients are asked to call 778-432-4322 before coming into the clinic.

Examples of conditions considered urgent care include, minor bite wounds, pain or limping, weakness or changes in alertness, loss of appetite, coughing or sneezing, and consuming a toy or rawhide.

WAVES was forced to close its ER on Sept. 1 in order to preserve the mental health of the clinic’s staff, who have faced a heightened risk of burnout for several years, and the situation only got worse due to the pandemic.

The clinic, one of the few veterinary ERs on the south Island, was working to rebuild its ER team during the closure while continuing to offer its specialty services. The clinic said at the time it plans on reopening the ER within three to six months.

READ MORE: Langford vet clinic closing ER services due to staff shortages

West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) has announced it has partially reopened its ER after being forced to close it in September due to staffing issues. (Black Press Media file photo)
