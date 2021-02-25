The Port of Nanaimo has signed a 50-year-agreement with DP World around short-sea shipping operations at Duke Point Terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Port of Nanaimo has signed a 50-year-agreement with DP World around short-sea shipping operations at Duke Point Terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Lease ‘important first step’ in $105-million Nanaimo port expansion project

Port of Nanaimo and DP World sign 50-year shipping operations agreement for Duke Point

An agreement has been signed that will enable expansion of short-sea shipping operations out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point over the long term.

A 50-year terminal lease agreement was signed Wednesday, Feb. 24, between the Port of Nanaimo and DP World, according to a port authority press release.

The port says the agreement will provide a long-term port-to-port solution for short-sea shipping between Nanaimo and Vancouver, as well as expand direct access from Nanaimo to global import-export markets via direct calls to Asia.

The agreement is “an important first step” in planned terminal expansion, the release notes. The project is currently estimated at $105 million, funded through a mix of public and private investment that includes a $46.2-million federal contribution through the national trade corridors fund and $15 million from the province as a part of B.C.’s economic recovery plan.

Maksim Mihic, DP World Canada general manager, said in a video announcement that a modern container facility will make Vancouver Island more competitive and bring it closer to North American and international markets.

“By introducing marine container services on Vancouver Island we are actually bringing the vessels and using the short-sea shipping to connect those containers directly to the vessel and eliminating the truck leg,” Mihic said. “At peak volume we estimate we will move north of 200,000 containers on the Vancouver Island Duke Point facility and, at the current rate, every container is about 1.8 trips … so that alone will take about 300,000 trips off the road.”

Donna Hais, Port of Nanaimo chairwoman, said in a video announcement that short-sea shipping is critical to the economy.

“It allows us to take a large shipment and split it into smaller shipments, put it on barges and into separate containers and send it directly to the port it affects,” she said.

story continues below

The project includes an extension of the existing berth from 182 metres to 325m and construction of a new truck gate, warehouse and administration and maintenance building. The existing diesel quay crane will be replaced with two 16 container-wide electric quay cranes. The terminal’s container yard storage area will be expanded to create an operational capacity of 280,000 shipping containers.

Upgrades to drainage, sewer, electrical, water and security systems are also in the project plans.

READ ALSO: Federal government commits $46 million to expand Port of Nanaimo’s Duke Point operations

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in the video announcement that the expansion of Duke Point shipping operations will lead to jobs and prosperity and other benefits.

“It enables us to be the central port for Vancouver Island that we believe Nanaimo to be,” he said, pointing out that more than half the Island’s population lives north of the Malahat. “This is just part of a long-term integration of transportation and goods delivery that’s really important and will help benefit our economy for decades.”

Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA, said in a press release that the B.C. government is investing in infrastructure projects that have the potential to help people in the short-term and beyond the pandemic.

“Investing in the Nanaimo port … will improve western trade corridors and help local businesses get goods to market,” she said.

DP World is also involved in terminal operations in Vancouver, Surrey, Prince Rupert, and Saint John, N.B.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Infrastructure, internet, industrial land key to Nanaimo’s economic development strategy


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Business and IndustrialDP WorldNanaimotrade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GameStop shares double Wednesday after tumbling for much of February

Just Posted

Carolyn Howe, a kindergarten teacher and vice president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, says educators are feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of pressure that comes with it. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Stress leave, tears and insomnia: Greater Victoria teachers feel the strain of COVID-19

One year in, teachers still adjusting to mask and cleaning rules, pressure from families

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues warning for Thursday afternoon

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Bust of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)
UPDATED: Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti an ‘unacceptable’ form of communication says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

Richard Pierce is the Goldstream Gazette’s 2021 Unsung Hero of the Year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Navy veteran helping others cope with post-traumatic stress disorder

Rich Pearce is the West Shore 2021 Unsung Hero

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

The Port of Nanaimo has signed a 50-year-agreement with DP World around short-sea shipping operations at Duke Point Terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Lease ‘important first step’ in $105-million Nanaimo port expansion project

Port of Nanaimo and DP World sign 50-year shipping operations agreement for Duke Point

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)
Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

Most Read