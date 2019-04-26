London Drugs augments local recycling options with Saturday special

Residents can drop off recyclable items, including electronics this weekend

London Drugs hosts a recycling day for Victoria residents on April 27. The event encourages residents to responsibly recycle old household goods at the end of their usable life, including electronics and packaging to assist with reducing the amount of waste going to the landfill.

“It is a great opportunity for spring cleaning. Residents can bring their recyclable items for recycling rather than throwing them away including electronics, small appliances, batteries and even Styrofoam,” says Christopher McGregor, store manager at the Victoria Tillicum London Drugs location. “Together with the help of Victoria residents, we can divert thousands of pounds of materials from the landfill through this event.”

During the London Drugs Recycling Day residents are invited to drop off any of the following items at the London Drugs located 3170 Tillicum Rd., on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Electronic (TVs, VCRs, printers, computers, monitors, etc.)

· Electrical items, tools, hair appliances

· Small appliances (large appliances not accepted)

· Styrofoam

· Paper and cardboard

· Cell phones, PDA and rechargeable batteries

· Alkaline Batteries

· Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFL’s) and fluorescent light tubes up to 4-foot lengths

· Disposable cameras

· Metal film canisters

· Ink jet cartridges and laser cartridges

· Soft plastics including plastic bags

· Through the RecycleBC program London Drugs also collects flexible plastics and clean, food-related Styrofoam

· Expired and unused medications can be recycled at the pharmacy

Stores across Western Canada will be hosting Recycling Day events throughout April and May. A full schedule of events can be found at londondrugs.com/recycling.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

