Lululemon to open today at Uptown

This will be the yogo apparel company’s second location in Greater Victoria

The shopping options at Uptown will grow by one more retailer today, and it’s a familiar face to many British Columbians.

Vancouver-founded lululemon is opening a pop up shop on Uptown Boulevard Oct. 12 as the latest addition to the area, while the mainstay lululemon location in downtown Victoria will remain.

The athletic apparal’s new 4,000 foot space will feature technical wear used for yoga, running and other sweaty pursuits and becomes the largest lululemon store in the region.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the location is featuring a number of weekend events:

Saturday: 8:30 – 9:00 am – Pound Class & Mindfulness

Saturday, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – Barre Class

Sunday, 8:30 am – 9:30 am – Yoga

Lululemon operates more than 400 stores worldwide.

