Mayfair visitors can check out “Heartmelt Motel”

Mayfair Shopping Centre makes Instagram dreams a reality with the launch of the interactive exhibit, Heartmelt Motel. The original concept pop-up travels across Canada from April to July, stopping in Victoria from May 29 to June 9.

Heartmelt Motel recreates dreamy California summers of the 1970s through its use of retro motel-inspired décor, with a vivacious, ice cream-inspired twist. Made up of five “motel rooms”, each room acts as its own immersive experiential space to explore. From cotton candy skies to a gummy ball pool that visitors can jump into, the photography playground is guaranteed to spark creativity and curiosity for guests.

“Heartmelt Motel is more than a pop-up – it’s an experience,” says Sara Park, marketing manager of Mayfair Shopping Centre.

“We wanted to create a space that was unforgettable for our guests and allowed them to dream, explore and revel in possibility. Our hope is that they’ll share this experience with their friends and family and encourage the feeling of curiosity and playfulness Heartmelt Motel stands for.”

Heartmelt Motel is free to the public and is open daily during all shopping centre hours from May 29 to June 9. Visitors can enter to win an Ultimate California Dream Vacation by sharing a photo of the exhibit with the hashtag #HeartMeltMotel on Instagram.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter