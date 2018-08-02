Merridale Cider’s proposed Dockside Green location would include a brewhouse for producing beer, as well as a full-service restaurant, taproom and retail space. Photo contributed

Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

Cobble Hill craft cidery looks to open brewhouse and distillery at Dockside Green by fall 2019

If the Cowichan Valley is just a little too far to travel for a pint, you’ll be pleased to know Merridale Cider is setting up shop in Victoria and branching into the beer and liquor business.

The Island-based craft cidery will be the newest addition to Dockside Green, a mixed-use, sustainable neighbourhood in Vic West that aligns with its philosophies – community, sustainable practices and quality products.

“We’re very excited,” says Merridale president Janet Docherty. “This has been a number of years in the making.”

Branching out into Victoria will be the company’s first expansion outside its flagship operation, an organic farm in Cobble Hill.

Plans for the new location at 356 Harbour Rd. include a four-storey brewhouse and distillery with a full-service kitchen, taproom and retail space. Visitors will be able to tour the facility via a catwalk to be built around the perimeter, overlooking temperature controlled rooms that will house barrels for the aging process.

Stepping up their game, producing scotch and whisky at the new site, is something Merridale has done at the farm since 2006. “In order to do that you need some mash, so we need to make beer,” says Docherty.

While currently everything is made at the farm, the new location will focus on brewing the beer and distilling, whereas the cider will still be made up Island.

Docherty points out that when Merridale opened 30 years ago no one else was really making craft cider, let alone brews that utilized local ingredients, supporting agriculture in B.C.

“Since that time, there’s been a major boom,” she says. “Things have changed because people are really looking to know where their food is coming from, and they want quality.”

The project, a partnership with Victoria-based Aryze Developments, is currently poised for rezoning and will go to public hearing at the Aug. 9 council meeting at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

If all goes according to plan, shovels will be in the ground by the end of the summer in anticipation of opening the doors in the fall of 2019.

Of the project, Docherty says, “It’s about having fun, it’s about pushing the envelope and it’s about doing what we believe in.”

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

Just Posted

City awarded $1 million accessibility grant for Crystal Pool project

The new wellness centre aims to increase visits by 35 per cent over current facility

Victoria sees no rain in July

Gonzales station records sixth rainless month since 1899

Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

Cobble Hill craft cidery looks to open brewhouse and distillery at Dockside Green by fall 2019

Navy band to perform at Sooke RCMP Musical Ride

Mounties perform ride Aug 18 and 19

Lacrosse donation honours former Shawnigan RCMP constable’s memory

Truckload of lacrosse equipment heading to Kugluktuk

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: researchers

Collecting waste could help find management systems focused on reducing plastic pollution

Most Read