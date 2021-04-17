Micro brewery proposed for Jordan River

A micro brewery is being eyed for Jordan River. However, the site where the brewery is proposed still needs to go through the rezoning process. (Black Press Media file)

A micro brewery is eyed to be on tap in Jordan River.

Jordan River Brewing Company is envisioning to build a brewery along Highway 14 on a site owned by Totangi Properties.

The aim of the business is to brew beer for wholesale and retail trade and offer tastings on-site. The business proposal also includes offering food and non-alcoholic drinks on the premises.

The plan is in preliminary stages, as the company still has to move through some hoops as rezoning of the proposed site is required. The application is at the ‘referral stage’ in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, and the rezoning process typically takes months.

READ ALSO: Supportive housing proposed for Central Saanich promises to be a ‘good neighbour’

Should the business plan prove viable in the community, the company says it would design the brewery to fit in with the natural surroundings and rural area.

“We believe that the Jordan River area will benefit from increased services for both the local residents and visitors to the area,” states the company website. “Our hope is that the Jordan River Brewing Company will become a new gathering place for the community, creating jobs, promoting tourism, and bolstering additional economic interest and community pride.”

If approved, it would join the roster of three neighbouring breweries, including Sooke Brewing Company, Sooke Oceanside Brewery, and Bad Dog Brewing Company.

For more information on the plans visit www.jordanriverbrewery.com.

READ ALSO: Cellular reception to be expanded past Sooke to Port Renfrew

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Sooke