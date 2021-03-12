MyBelmont community celebrates three-year anniversary

The #MyBelmont community is celebrating its third anniversary in Langford. The 22-acre development is next to the Belmont Market, and offers both rental apartments, commercial space and condominium homes suited for first-time buyers. (Photo submitted)

The #MyBelmont community is celebrating its third anniversary in Langford.

Since breaking ground three years ago, 521 homes have been brought to the city. The 22-acre development is next to the Belmont Market, and offers both rental apartments, commercial space and condominium homes suited for first-time buyers.

“The City of Langford remains committed to supporting the development of a range of housing options for Langford residents,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a release. “The #MyBelmont community is not only a key economic driver for the city but also a great example of where you can live, work and play in your own community.”

The project has been rolled out in three phases by Ledcor Property Investments Ltd.; the first brought rental apartments and commercial space, the second brought 80 condos, and the third phase, which began construction four months ago, is comprised of 85 condos.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

According to a release, the development was carefully crafted by multiple designers, and the neighbourhood has been delivered within the proposed timeline.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the past, present and future of the #MyBelmont community in Langford,” said Pat Patterson, president of Ledcor Property Investments, in a release. “Langford is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada and we feel privileged to have been able to bring our international expertise to the West Shore communities of Vancouver Island.”

#MyBelmont won an award for the ‘Best New Condo Development’ in 2019, and Residential Community of the Year in 2020. The community has been nominated for seven awards to date, according to the release.

“These awards highlight #MyBelmont’s innovative ideas and initiatives. For example, #MyBelmont’s unique rent-to-own program, created in partnership with the City of Langford, has helped many renters become homeowners and put #MyBelmont at the forefront with first-time buyers,” the release noted.

For more information on #MyBelmont, please visit mybelmontliving.com.

READ ALSO: West Shore resident seeks more robust offerings for youth mental health

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford