Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., a major Canadian marijuana grower, poses before closing Nasdaq, where his company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. signs deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta

Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta and has secured 16 additional store locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tilray will pay $70 million in Tilray class 2 common shares when the deal closes and an additional $40 million in common shares subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.

Tilray is making the acquisition through its High Park Holdings Ltd. subsidiary.

The company says it plans to use Four20’s retail expertise to help expand into other provincial markets where licensed producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and subject to customary terms and conditions, including approval by Four20 shareholders and court approval of the arrangement.

READ MORE: Tilray reports Q2 loss grew to US$35M, revenue up

READ MORE: Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

The Canadian Press

