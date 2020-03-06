A new gin-themed eatery is proposed for 1820 Government Street. (Google Maps)

New, 30-plus demographic eatery proposed for downtown Victoria

January Gin Joint and Eatery is hoping to open in the spring

A gin-themed eatery is slated to open in downtown Victoria this spring.

January Gin Joint and Eatery will occupy the property at 1820 Government St., inside the Lim Dat heritage building between Herald and Chatham streets.

The eatery is asking for a food-primary licence, and plans on being open between 9 a.m. and midnight from Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will also hold an entertainment component, suggesting the possibility for music and dancing.

“January will offer it’s over-the-age-of-30 target market both charcuterie and desserts, espresso, premium teas, and a limited selection of craft cocktails; supporting the neighbourhood’s growing fine dining culture by providing a sophisticated yet comfortable stop both before and after your dinner plans,” wrote Tanya Topolinski, owner/operator in a letter to the City.

ALSO READ: Merridale Cidery revamps plans for Vic West distillery, brewery

The small plot would accommodate a cap of 43 people on a main and lower floor. The downstairs area could be used for private dining or dancing.

Victoria police opted “not to submit comments specifically in support of or in opposition against this application,” but believed the area would not be significantly affected by the addition.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps was happy to receive the application.

“I found [the] applicant’s letter to be really thoughtful and inspiring,” Helps said. “The person lives in the same building they’re operating their business in… you can’t get anymore green than that.”

ALSO READ: Owners of The Drake Eatery to open new brewery and lounge

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe voiced concerns over the ability for minors to come into the establishment if it held a food-primary licence, a question that would be addressed before the vote was ratified in council on Thursday evening.

Council passed the request for a food primary licence with entertainment endorsement unanimously in the committee of the whole meeting on Thursday morning.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com



