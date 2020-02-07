High5 Retail just opened its second store, located at 732 Tyee Road in Vic West — after opening the first location in Duncan last October. (Provided by Jas Basi)

New cannabis store promotes ‘Island vibe’ with livable wages and local ownership

High5 Retailer opens second location in Vic West

Advertorial

A new cannabis retailer is hoping to bring the “Island vibe” to the marijuana industry with local owners, local employees and a focus on the customer experience.

High5 Retail has launched its second store — located at 732 Tyee Rd. in Vic West — after opening the first location in Duncan last October.

Life-long Cowichan Valley resident Keepy Johel, founder and owner of the store, spent more than 20 years in the RCMP Auxiliary Constable Program getting to know the ins and outs of the community. Now, he wants to bring that sense of community to his store that he runs with his wife and three children.

READ ALSO: ‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

In keeping with his community roots, the most important aspect to the store for Johel was making sure those who worked there were paid a living wage and provided benefits.

“If you look at the cannabis industry, the average age of the employee is 21 to 27 years old so it’s important for them to maintain their health and dental without breaking the bank,” said Jas Basi, spokesperson for the store.

High5 supplies dried cannabis, cannabis oils, sprays, edibles and accessories, with a focus on education for non-medical users. According to Basi, the hope is to see the store expand on the Island and then eventually take the “Island vibe” to the Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Langford’s first legal retail cannabis store officially open

“The Island vibe is small town, small stores, personal service, getting to know the customers’ names,” said Basi. “It’s not a big-box store type of operation.”

As a way to further give back to the community, High5 will be donating $100,000 to the City of Duncan to go towards programs such as addiction counselling and cannabis education. High5 also offers a 15 per cent off discount to military members who shop at the store.

In addition, Pineapple Express opened recently at 608 Esquimalt Rd., adding to the three other established brands in Greater Victoria which include The Original Farm, Cloud Nine Collective and Clarity Cannabis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm
Next story
‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

Just Posted

Ride-hailing company gets green light to operate in Greater Victoria

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Greater Victoria MP supports removing barriers to accessing medically assisted death in Canada

New Democrats advocate for removal of requirement that death be imminent to access MAiD

PHOTOS: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature, block downtown intersection

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

PHOTOS: Winter Wildlife

A local photographer pictures bird populations over the winter

Emergency crews respond to pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

One person sent to hospital

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read