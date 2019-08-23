New dance studio opening in Saanich

An Arthur Murray Dance Centre is opening in Saanich Plaza on Aug. 24. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Ready, set, dance! A new dance studio is coming to Saanich Plaza. The Arthur Murray Dance Centre will open its doors on Saturday with several complimentary dance classes, a ribbon cutting ceremony and a cocktail party.

Beginning at noon on Aug. 24, dancers can try their hands at swing/jive, hustle, tango and salsa. The evening celebrations are set to begin at 6 p.m. with a reception, the ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. and a dance party from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor is scheduled to make a speech at the ceremony and might even be convinced to get his groove on. Dance party attendees are asked to wear cocktail attire.

Those interested in taking part in the free lessons can register online or call the studio to reserve a spot.

The studio and its four dance teachers will be led by owner and teacher Daniel Seguin, who began taking dance lessons in 1992. After travelling and training to become an Arthur Murray dance teacher, he came to Victoria.

“I have never felt so much at home in a city, not since childhood,” he said.

Seguin, who’s been with the Arthur Murray company for 26 years, is excited to bring the “Arthur Murray lifestyle” to Greater Victoria.

Located next to the Pacific Cat Clinic, the large studio is named after dance legend Arthur Murray, who began teaching dance in New York in 1912. In 1925, he franchised his dance studios.

Instructors will use the patented Arthur Murray method of teaching to help folks of all levels learn quickly. The method includes private lessons with personalized guidance, group lessons which allow students to try dancing with new partners and practice parties for laid-back fun and a chance to show off.

Students of all skill levels are welcome at the studio, Seguin noted.

“From those seeking personal fulfillment, fitness and the joy of dance to those aiming to become performing artists and competitors,” he said. “If you let us, we will change your life.”

More information is available at victoriaarthurmurray.com.

