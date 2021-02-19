New department store set to open March 9 in Langford

Marshalls will be opening its second location in Greater Victoria next month

A popular shopping chain is almost ready to open its doors in Langford.

Greater Victoria’s second Marshalls location is scheduled to open March 9 in the Millstream Village Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the store confirmed the opening date, promising more details in the coming week.

The storefront took over the footprint of four previous businesses, which closed prior to renovations starting early last year.

Marshalls, HomeSense and Winners all fall under TJX Canada, a division of TJX Companies Inc., which is an American multinational off-price department store corporation.

Greater Victoria’s first Marshalls’ location has been open across town in the Hillside Shopping Centre since 2014.

