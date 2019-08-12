Templar Electric in Kelowna will be making between four and six electric boats for Wilsons Group’s newest endeavor, Victoria Electric Boat Company. (File contributed/ The Wilsons Group)

New hop on, hop off electric boat tours coming to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The Wilsons Group is taking its tours off the shore and into the water

Victoria’s Inner Harbour will see a small new fleet starting in April.

The Wilsons Group is launching the Victoria Electric Boat Company and will have between four and six hop-on, hop-off boat tours running through the Inner and Upper Harbours. The 12-person vessels will be created by Kelowna-based Templar Electric, and offer guided tours between four to six locations throughout the day.

“We’re very excited about it,” said John Wilson, president and CEO of the Wilsons Group, who added that the vessels they’ll be offering are different from the long-standing Harbour Ferries. “It’s much larger and easier to get in and out of, and with an onboard washroom it allows us to offer dinner cruises as well.”

ALSO READ: Orca spotted in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Wilson said that while discussions are in their early phases, Wilsons is hoping to partner with local business to offer an evening wining and dining experience through the Gorge waterway. So far early talks have included the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

Prices have not been decided, though Wilson guessed a hop-on, hop-off day pass for the boats would likely sit in the mid-$20 range. Much like the company’s hop-on, hop-off double-decker buses, the boats will have a recording to share the history of the area, as well as an informed skipper to answer questions.

For 29 years Victoria Harbour Ferry has been the sole company offering Inner Harbour and Gorge tours, as well as water taxis and pickle boat pub crawl tours.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

“Victoria Harbour Ferry welcomes a new hop-on/hop-off service in the harbour,” said Barry Hobbis, partner and vice-president of operations, in an emailed statement. “Our all-electric boats have serviced the Gorge waterway for the past five years and we’re proud of our contribution to the protection of the seabed, wildlife and the ecology of the Gorge.”

The new Wilsons vessels are expected to arrive in April 2020. If all goes well in its first season, Wilsons will look at doubling the number of boats on the water.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors
Next story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Thief raids office during performance college’s annual gala

Canadian College of Performing Arts determined not to let theft taint 2019-20 season kick-off

Five Vancouver Island breweries team up for ‘killer’ beer deal

Vancouver Island Brewing presents the Pod Pack, with partial proceeds going to salmon restoration

One person injured in Esquimalt stabbing

VicPD continues to investigate a Sunday afternoon stabbing in Esquimalt

Book recycling project added to Central Saanich Family Festival booth

Ninth annual event returns to the Peninsula Country Market this weekend

Women flee attempted robbery in Carnarvon Park

Oak Bay Police briefs for Aug. 5-11

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Most Read