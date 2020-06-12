CITTA Construction began building the mass timber warehouse in Langford at the end of May. (Courtesy of Studio 321 Architects)

New mass timber building popping up in Langford

Construction to house one of Canada’s largest plumbing supply companies

A mass timber building is currently rising out of the ground along Leigh Road in Langford.

Citta Construction has been working on-site since the end of May to build a new warehouse and showroom for EMCO, one of Canada’s largest plumbing supply companies.

Recently, architects Studio 531 dropped by the site to inspect the installation of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels and hoisting of beams.

READ MORE: 85 new homes coming to Langford’s Belmont neighbourhood

While the structure is one of Canada’s first mass timber warehouses using CLT technologies, this isn’t the only mass timber building slated for the West Shore.

A proposed affordable housing development made of mass timber could come to Colwood.

The proposed tower would be made with prefabricated mass timber panels instead of concrete and conventional wood construction. If constructed, it would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Langfordforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The mass timber building is one of Canada’s first mass timber warehouses using cross-laminated timber technology. (Courtesy of Studio 321 Architects)

EMCO, one of Canada’s largest plumbing supply companies, is having a warehouse and showroom built in Langford. (Courtesy of Studio 321 Architects)

Previous story
COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests
Next story
Marine activities open with COVID-19 measures

Just Posted

VIDEO: Momma bear spotted with cubs in Metchosin backyard

Resident didn’t call B.C. Conservation out of concerns for animals’ safety

Metchosin couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Grit and determination earn Oak Bay student $40,000 scholarship

Graduating Tessa Jones headed to University of Victoria

New mass timber building popping up in Langford

Construction to house one of Canada’s largest plumbing supply companies

Victoria playgrounds, outdoor fitness areas reopen Friday

City rolls out level two of Parks and Recreation COVID-19 Recovery Plan

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

Marine activities open with COVID-19 measures

“I’m just happy to get back on the water.”

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District farmers can now apply for abattoir licence

Most Read