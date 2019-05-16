Moving and in need of a U-Haul? A new partnership in Sidney has increased your options. (Peninsula News Review File)

New U-Haul partnership comes to Sidney

Queen’s Grocery has started to offer U-Haul vehicles and products

Sidney residents looking for expanded U-Haul options are in luck, with Queen’s Grocery now operating U-Haul vehicles and services.

Queen’s Grocery at 10153 Resthaven Dr. has signed on as a U-Haul neighbourhood dealer and will offer trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Currently, due to space restrictions, Queen’s Grocery will keep just one van but owner Sarker Khaled says if people book trucks in advance they can be provided.

Until Khaled joined with U-Haul, the nearest depot was U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sidney at 10201 McDonald Park Rd. across the Pat Bay Highway. Although a smaller facility, Khaled hopes his new U-Haul service will be more convenient for residents located in town.

“This side of Sidney needs a U-Haul,” he says, “It’s a closer one for the community so you don’t have to drive all the way to the other side of the highway to pick up or drop off.”

U-Haul currently have a fun promotion where people can take a picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and have their face printed on the side of a U-Haul truck. Anyone interested should upload their photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to uhaulfamous.com.

Normal business hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday–Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday–Sunday. To reserve call 250-544-1904 or 250-656-5321. Bookings can be made online at www.uhaul.com.


