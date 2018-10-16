New Victoria ReStore location opens Oct. 27

New Tillicum location helps bargain hunters and Habitat for Humanity

Donations are going so well, Habitat for Humanity opens its third ReStore location on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The ReStore sells new and used furniture, appliances, building supplies and home goods at a significant discount, with proceeds going to support Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s operations, including their building fund, which helps them buy land to build homes for families. The third location, at 50 Burnside Rd. in Saanich, joins two others, one in Saanich at 3311H Oak St. and another in Langford at 849 Orono Ave.

Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s CEO, Yolanda Meijer says the organization needed a third location to to keep up with donations. The Oak St. location in particular was short on space. The store fully funds overhead like salaries, which allows 100 per cent of cash donations to go towards buying land and building homes, Meijer said. After funding overhead, additional proceeds from the ReStores go to the build fund as well.

The new location holds their grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity works with families and developers to provide homes for families by selling homes at a fair market value, financed with no-down payment, no-interest mortgages set at a maximum of 30 per cent of the family’s gross income. Families invest 500 hours of their own labour, called “sweat equity,” into building their home.

