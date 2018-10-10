Nominations are in for Saanich Peninsula’s annual business awards

The best in local business will be recognized this month, as finalists are in for the Crystal Awards for Business Excellence.

Sponsored by the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the Crystal Awards are handed out each year to businesses — large and small — in categories such as Green Business of the Year, Employer of the Year, New Business of the Year — as well as the coveted Business of the Year for organizations from one to 15 employees and those with 16-plus employees.

Up for Business of the Year (1-15 employees), sponsored by Telus PureFibre: Category 12 Brewing and Pacific Ridge Landscapes.

Business of the Year (16-plus employees), sponsored by Island Savings: All Care Canada and Titan Boats.

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year, sponsored by Casman Properties: Peninsula Medical and Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Flader Chartered Professional Accountant and Peggy Yelland & Associates: All Care Canada and Hughesman Morris CPA.

Green Business of the Year, sponsored by Peninsula News Review: Focus Hair Design, Pacifica Real Estate

Entrepreneurial Spirit, sponsored by Camosun/UVic Co-op & Career programs: McTavish Academy of Art and Urban Bee Honey Farm.

New Business, Product or Service of the Year, sponsored by Hughesman Morris CPA: Trich Analytics and Urban Bee Honey Farm.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Bottle Depot, BMT Group, Coastal Heat Pumps: All Care Canada and Bayshore Home Health.

Outstanding Customer Service, sponsored by Victoria Airport Authority: All Care Canada and RV Rent Vancouver Island

The awards are presented at Blue Poppy Restaurant, Butchart Gardens during an Oct. 18 event.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

