Nominations are in for Saanich Peninsula’s annual business awards

Awards presented Oct. 18 during Butchart Gardens event

The best in local business will be recognized this month, as finalists are in for the Crystal Awards for Business Excellence.

Sponsored by the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the Crystal Awards are handed out each year to businesses — large and small — in categories such as Green Business of the Year, Employer of the Year, New Business of the Year — as well as the coveted Business of the Year for organizations from one to 15 employees and those with 16-plus employees.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula businesses recognized during annual Crystal Awards (2017)

Up for Business of the Year (1-15 employees), sponsored by Telus PureFibre: Category 12 Brewing and Pacific Ridge Landscapes.

Business of the Year (16-plus employees), sponsored by Island Savings: All Care Canada and Titan Boats.

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year, sponsored by Casman Properties: Peninsula Medical and Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Flader Chartered Professional Accountant and Peggy Yelland & Associates: All Care Canada and Hughesman Morris CPA.

Green Business of the Year, sponsored by Peninsula News Review: Focus Hair Design, Pacifica Real Estate

Entrepreneurial Spirit, sponsored by Camosun/UVic Co-op & Career programs: McTavish Academy of Art and Urban Bee Honey Farm.

New Business, Product or Service of the Year, sponsored by Hughesman Morris CPA: Trich Analytics and Urban Bee Honey Farm.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Bottle Depot, BMT Group, Coastal Heat Pumps: All Care Canada and Bayshore Home Health.

Outstanding Customer Service, sponsored by Victoria Airport Authority: All Care Canada and RV Rent Vancouver Island

The awards are presented at Blue Poppy Restaurant, Butchart Gardens during an Oct. 18 event.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto-based beauty brand closes doors citing ‘criminal activity’

Just Posted

Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight

Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Oct. 11 event features RCMP, Island Health and airport authority

Housing starts down across Greater Victoria for September

More than 1,600 rental units currently under construction on the West Shore

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

October is LGBT History Month

Canada has a lot to be proud of, but still a long way to go

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

On Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Most Read