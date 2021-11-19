Amelia Warren, Epicure CEO, stands outside the company’s warehouse and offices in North Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich’s Epicure CEO named to top 40 under 40 list

Amelia Warren recognized with leadership award honouring achievement by those under the age of 40

Epicure chief executive officer Amelia Warren has been named a recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2021.

The annual leadership award recognizes exceptional achievement by 40 outstanding Canadians who are under the age of 40.

Founded in 1997, Epicure is a company in North Saanich that is dedicated to bettering the lives of families through quick and healthy meal solutions.

Epicure then launched into the U.S. market and has grown into a multi-million-dollar business leading the healthy food movement in North America, a release stated.

Warren has been committed to bringing high-quality product innovation to the market.

“It’s an incredible honour and privilege to receive this recognition alongside some of Canada’s most distinguished leaders,” said Warren. “I share this recognition with my talented and passionate team and Epicure’s Good Food Real Fast ambassadors across Canada and the U.S. who together make Epicure the success it is. Congratulations to all of the other outstanding recipients of this prestigious award.”

