Oak Bay Beach Hotel ranked in the top 10 hotels in Canada by TripAdvisor

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel has ranked tenth among the top 25 hotels in Canada in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. The hotel has been in the top 25 hotels in Canada multiple times since reopening in 2012.

“The high ranking is a testament to our commitment to guest satisfaction, going the extra mile, and our entire team,” says Michelle Le Sage, general manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. “We are incredibly proud to rank in the top 25 hotels in Canada.”

Now in their 16th year of awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top 8,095 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide. Five of the top 10 hotels in the country are located in British Columbia.

The awards recognise exceptional accommodations that received the highest marks for overall experience, including service, amenities and value, from travellers worldwide.

The annual awards celebrate hotel winners in 10 categories, including Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family, All-Inclusive and Value for Money. The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

TripAdvisor, with over 570 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide, provides travellers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat.