The Oak Bay Beach Hotel now has biosphere certification through the Responsible Tourism Institute. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel now has biosphere certification through the Responsible Tourism Institute. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay hotel earns international biodiversity certification

Low flow taps to reduce wastewater to supporting local initiatives, cited as steps to biodiversity

Oak Bay’s only hotel, nestled on the shores of the Salish Sea with views of snow-capped Mount Baker, now has biosphere certification and plans to build on it.

Issued by the Responsible Tourism Institute, biosphere certification aligns with 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations in areas that include climate change, environment, social, economy and culture. The hotel joins only two other certified accommodations in the province.

“The Oak Bay Beach Hotel has long been committed to sustainability, which was incorporated into many of the design elements when the hotel reopened in 2012,” general manager Madone Pelan said in a news release.

From using low flow taps to reduce wastewater, to supporting local initiatives such as the David Foster Foundation and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, to transitioning from single use to large format shower amenities – such as dispensers for the likes of shampoo and conditioner – the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is dedicated to the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay opens the door to bees at its only hotel

“Today, more than ever, we are aware of our impact on the environment, community and how this ties back to the guest experience. It is not only the right thing to do, but also the future of our industry,” Pelan said.

The hotel is committed to continuing work on the dynamic biosphere plan by adding new activities, getting employees involved and sharing the results with guests and the community.

Learn more about the hotel’s work at biospheresustainable.com/en/community/oak-bay-beach-hotel.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Beach Hotel waterfront spa deemed best in B.C., 25th across North America

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessoak bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Shore couple opening used sporting goods store in Colwood

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel now has biosphere certification through the Responsible Tourism Institute. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay hotel earns international biodiversity certification

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Hundreds turned up to support old growth protections during the march and rally Feb. 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Hundreds turned up to support old growth protections during the march and rally on Feb. 25. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Neil Young sings at Victoria super-rally to protect old growth forests

VicPD Victoria Police Department patrol car squad car cop car. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after trying to flee on an electric scooter