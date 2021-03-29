Online retail sales up more than 100% in January 2021 year-over-year

Sales at non-essential retailers such as clothing stores dropped significantly in January

New figures from Statistics Canada show e-commerce continues to boom.

Online retail sales rose 110.7 per cent year-over-year in January 2021 compared to January 2020 in accounting for 7.8 per cent of total retail trade.

The ongoing rise in online retail sales contrasts with a general decline in retail sales across Canada as provincial governments have been introducing physical distancing measures directly impacting retail as six out of 11 subsectors recorded declines.

Sales at non-essential retailers suffered especially.

Clothing and clothing accessories stores (down 17.8 per cent), sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (16.8 per cent) and furniture and home furnishings stores (minus 15.1 per cent) recorded significant declines in January.

Sales at food and beverage stores were flat in January (up 0.1 per cent), while sales at general merchandise stores (many of which are considered essential) rose by 3.3 per cent in January. Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers also posted gains (up 2.9 per cent) in January, following a decrease in December 2020.

