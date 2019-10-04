Victoria’s Stefano Mosi proudly shows off his gold medal and certificate after winning the Gelato Festival regional title with his Seamist Sorbetto in West Hollywood earlier this week. Mosi qualified for the 2020 national final in Miami and will compete for a spot in the world finals in Italy in 2021. Instagram

Onward and upward for Victoria gelato artisan

After winning Gelato Festival gold, Stefano Mosi will compete at North American finals in 2020

Competing at Gelato Festival America has long been a dream, says Victoria artisan Stefano Mosi.

Having won gold at the festival’s regional competition in West Hollywood last weekend, and secured a spot in the nationals event next year in Miami, he’s reaching for the next rung on this culinary ladder, one that could find him competing at the world finals in Italy in 2021.

“To know that we can now take the flavours of Victoria to the North American Finals and hopefully to Italy feels incredible,” he said in a release.

The operator of Mosi Gelato and Mosi Bakery created a flavour called Seamist Sorbetto, so named for the Silk Road tea that gives it it’s unique refreshing flavour, along with mint and lime. Seamist is a blend of lemongrass, peppermint leaves and seaweed. Locals have a chance to try the winning flavour this week at both Mosi locations, 569 Johnson St. and 5303 West Saanich Rd.

The prestigious Gelato Festival is dedicated to celebrating the finest Italian gelato around the world. A travelling competition that attracts gelato artistans from far and wide, it criss-crosses Italy, Europe, the U.S. and Japan in large food trucks.

Mosi, whose grandfather made gelato in Torino, Italy in the 1920s and passed it on through the generations, was the lone Canadian competing in West Hollywood. He made the gelato fresh in what is characterized as the “world’s largest mobile frozen dessert laboratory.” Voting was done by a technical jury as well as ticket holders.

For more information, go online to mosigelato.com.


editor@mondaymag.com
