Pandemic provides Victoria woman chance to realize dream knitting business

Shalene Upshall learned to knit at her great-grandmother’s feet.

Seated at the base of the rocking chair, Upshall would gaze up in wonder as her great-grandmother’s creased hands transformed balls of yarn into beautiful, soft creations. At six years old, she watched with childlike intent and tried to mimic the motions.

“It’s probably the only memory I have of my great-grandmother.” Soon after, she passed away.

In the nearly 50 years since, Upshall has never lost her love of the craft but it was only when the pandemic hit that the Victoria woman finally had the opportunity to turn her hobby into a business.

When the government first ordered its employees to start working from home, Upshall said it didn’t have enough computers for everyone and so the only work she could do was off her work phone. Needless to say, she ended up with some extra time on her hands – every second of which she’s devoted to launching her custom-order knitting business, Shalene’s Creations.

“Now it’s like I have a second job suddenly. My world is basically working and knitting and occasionally eating,” she said with a laugh. “Michaels knows me by name.”

The madness hasn’t deterred her though. Despite being booked with orders until mid-January, Upshall said she still loves to see what she can create.

“It’s really relaxing. It’s the one thing I can get lost in.”

Starting a knitting business was always the plan, but Upshall hadn’t thought she would get to start it until she retired. Now, she’s thrilled to be getting to realize her dream early.

“A lot of heart and love and care goes into each project.”

