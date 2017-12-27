Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

A petition against Mike Wiegle Helicopter Skiing’s Eight Peaks Winter Recreation Management Planning proposal in Blue River (approximately 107 kilometres north of Clearwater) has gathered 5,000 signatures in under 24 hours on an online petition created on change.org.

“We have hit 5000 + signatures. Thank you all for your support, please keep sharing this petition,” said creator Michele Humphrey on the petition page.

According to the petition, the proposed privatization of Crown land and/or the Section 58 closures “will impact daily business for the Bone Creek Wilderness Retreat during the winter months as well as 90 per cent of other businesses in Blue River.”

“The more restrictions that are placed on snowmobiling in the valley, the greater the negative impact is directly on business, jobs, income and recreation in the North Thompson Valley, especially Blue River,” reads the petition.

The number of signatures is still rising and at the time of writing this article are at 5,864 of the targeted 7,500.

“Why should Wiegle get richer off of Crown Land. Wiegele should be cut back not given more,” said Henry Hauer, one of the people signing the petition in his comment on the petition.

Previous story
New construction won’t solve Victoria’s housing crunch

Just Posted

Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Spokesperson for the family has identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Looking ahead to 2018 with West Shore mayors

E&N Corridor, development, and increased connectivity among highlights

Teen missing since Dec. 24, last seen at Esquimalt Serious Coffee

Disappearance out of the ordinary for Aya Ezzeddine, family says

Two young children victims in Oak Bay double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Victoria – Swan Lake MLA defends Site C decision

Victoria - Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming, who also serves as a… Continue reading

Infant escapes injury on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A three-month old infant is safe and sound with his mother following… Continue reading

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Most Read