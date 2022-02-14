PHOTOS: Mayor, chamber personally deliver business awards

Janice, left, and Cathy Gouk of Cathy’s Corner Cafe receive congratulations from Karen Mason and Maya Maja Tait during a trophy presentation of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)Janice, left, and Cathy Gouk of Cathy’s Corner Cafe receive congratulations from Karen Mason and Maya Maja Tait during a trophy presentation of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
The staff of Collar & Comb – Vanessa Neufeld, second from left, Meagan Blake (owner) and Maureen Hodgson – accept the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for retail and services from chamber past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)The staff of Collar & Comb – Vanessa Neufeld, second from left, Meagan Blake (owner) and Maureen Hodgson – accept the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for retail and services from chamber past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
The manufacturing and industry trophy was presented to Sheringham Distillery owner Alayne MacIssac by Mayor Maja Tait and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce president Karen Mason (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)The manufacturing and industry trophy was presented to Sheringham Distillery owner Alayne MacIssac by Mayor Maja Tait and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce president Karen Mason (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Kim Metzger, centre, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, accepts three three Business Excellence Awards from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)Kim Metzger, centre, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, accepts three three Business Excellence Awards from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
West Coast Family Medical Clinic earned the professional services award. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)West Coast Family Medical Clinic earned the professional services award. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
West Shack Auto Service was a first-time winner in the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. The awards were presented by chamber past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Mason on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)West Shack Auto Service was a first-time winner in the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. The awards were presented by chamber past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Mason on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Forbes IDA Pharmacy staffers Katie Gibson, second from left, Ian McDiarmid and Shannon Gage receive new business of the year award from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)Forbes IDA Pharmacy staffers Katie Gibson, second from left, Ian McDiarmid and Shannon Gage receive new business of the year award from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Meanwhile In Sooke owner Benjamin Kendrick earned top honours for best home-based business. He’s congratulated by Mayor Maja Tait, right, and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)Meanwhile In Sooke owner Benjamin Kendrick earned top honours for best home-based business. He’s congratulated by Mayor Maja Tait, right, and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Maja Tait were out glad-handing on Thursday as they presented trophies from the annual Business Excellence Awards.

The awards were announced online by the chamber last December. Residents vote for their favourite business to determine the winners. There were 11 categories in this year’s awards program, ranging from business of the year to the pandemic pivot award.

Tait and chamber past-president Karen Mason personally visited each business that won an award.

“The chamber awards are an annual celebration of the hard work that our business owners, entrepreneurs and volunteer organizations put in every single day. Every single nomination tells a local business they are appreciated by their patrons. Ranking in the top three marks a significant achievement,” said Britt Santowski, chamber executive director.

“And of course, winning an award speaks to the level of appreciation our community has for your contributions. Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners, and thanks to the entire community for their participation.”

RELATED: Sooke cafe owner ‘shocked, honoured and humbled’ to win business of the year

Two organizations won multiple awards: Sooke Food Bank (Not-for-Profit, Pandemic Pivot and People’s Choice) and Cathy’s Corner Cafe (Business of the Year and Dining and Hospitality)

“We were so shocked, honoured and humbled,” Gouk said. “”It was pretty exciting.”

The Business Excellence Awards winners:

Dining and Hospitality – Cathy’s Corner Cafe

Home-Based Business – Meanwhile in Sooke

Manufacturing and Industry – Sheringham Distillery

Not-for-Profit and Volunteer – Sooke Food Bank

Pandemic Pivot Award – Sooke Food Bank

Professional Services – West Coast Family Medical Clinic

Retail and Services – Group Insurance Plan: Collar & Comb Grooming

Trades and Skilled Labour – West Shack Auto Service

New Business of the Year – D.A. Forbes Pharmacy Sooke

People’s Choice – Sooke Food Bank

Business of the Year – Cathy’s Corner Cafe


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan residents no longer need to show vaccination status to enter places
Next story
B.C. mandatory trades certification ‘phased in’ starting this year

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

The District of Saanich is installing new delineators, a street light above the crosswalk and new signage on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 16 to 18). (Google Streetview)
Saanich acts quickly to boost safety on Cedar Hill Cross Road where cyclist injured, teen killed

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen convinced council members of the value in purchasing a used ladder truck to better service the town’s increasingly dense, compact urban structure. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fire department purchase of used ladder truck to save Sidney more than $1 million

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats