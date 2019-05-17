PHOTOS: Sidney’s new parking lot officially opens

Sidney Town Crier Kenny Podmore reads a proclamation during the official opening of the new business parking lot near Mary Winspear in Sidney on May 17. (Dale Naftel/News Staff)

While already in heavy use, the new Downtown Employee Parking Lot in Sidney opened with ceremony Friday morning.

The lot, adjacent to the Mary Winspear Centre, boasts 167 spaces aimed to ease the employee two-hour parking shuffle.

Elder Virgil Samson of Tsartlip First Nation opened the ceremony with blessings and Town Crier Kenny Podmore proclaimed the lot officially open. Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith officially cut the ribbon and thanked members of the Business Improvement Association and former mayor Steven Price and council for their work on this initiative.

