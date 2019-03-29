Victoria Beer Society’s Beer Truck will be in Centennial Square noon to 6 p.m. Saturday for the first prototype of their Pop-Up Beer Garden. (Victoria Beer Society‎ Facebook)

Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

Beer truck features 12 drinks on tap

The beer and good times will flow Saturday as Victoria Beer Society rolls its pop-up beer garden into Centennial Square.

From noon to 6 p.m., the society’s new Beer Truck will set up shop in Centennial Square for the first Pop-Up Beer Garden.

This is the first of many that are scheduled to pop up across the city throughout the summer. The free, family-friendly events will feature a diverse selection of B.C. craft beer, as well as some non-alcoholic kombucha and sparkling water.

Pouring out of the Beer Truck this weekend:

  • Whistler Brewing Company – Hazy Trail Pale Ale
  • Vancouver Island Brewing – Hermannator [Bourbon Barrel-Aged]
  • Driftwood Brewery – Singularity [bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout]
  • Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company – ‘The Sprut’ Spruce Tip Brut IPA
  • Swans Brewery, Pub & Hotel – Comet IPA
  • Yellow Dog Brewing – High 5 Hazy IPA
  • Yellow Dog Brewing – Go Fetch Saison
  • Hoyne Brewing Company – Alpha Acid IPA
  • Hoyne Brewing Company – Helios Golden Lager
  • Small Block Brewery – Nail Head Canadian Pale Ale
  • Cultured Kombucha – Mango Kombucha
  • Cultured Kombucha – Himalayan Sea Salt Sparkling Water

RELATED: Getting hopped up for Victoria Beer Week

Victoria Beer Society is a membership-driven community that produces Victoria Beer Week in March and the Great Canadian Beer Festival in September.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lyft’s shares soar as investors bet on ride-hailing future

Just Posted

Peninsula the launching pad for explosion of women’s sporting talent

Steady stream of female athletes have come out of Saanich Peninsula last few years

Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

The Original Farm on Douglas Street had faced conflicting needs between the province and the city

Esquimalt boasts gigantic garage sale set for Saturday

Hundreds of vendors expected at the largest garage sale yet

South Island measles exposures confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, Island Health warns of hospital exposure

VIDEO: Correctional officers protest unsafe work conditions at Saanich jail

Friday morning protest spurred by violence toward officers

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps raise money for programs and medical research

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Most Read