Popular Langford pub closes its doors

A popular West Shore establishment is closing its doors.

Ma Miller’s Pub announced on its Facebook page that rumours circulating through the community are true and Sunday will be its last day.

In the post, owner Jessica Barry said “I am so sad to say goodbye to what has been an exceptional journey but excited and optimistic for what lies ahead. We will all miss being here and being part of this neighbourhood and community.”

She promised more information soon.

Pictured here at the start, standing in the overgrown gardens of the pub, 2015. So full of hopes and dreams…and to be… Posted by Ma Miller's Pub on Thursday, January 28, 2021

