FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2001, file photo, Jet magazine founder John H. Johnson, head of Johnson Publishing Co., sits in his Chicago office. Johnson, Chicago’s iconic Johnson Publishing Co., owner for decades of Ebony and Jet magazines that helped change the image of black people portrayed by U.S. media, filed Tuesday, April 9. 2019, for bankruptcy liquidation in federal court. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Publisher of iconic black magazines Ebony and Jet files for bankruptcy

The company was founded in 1942 by John H. Johnson in Chicago

Chicago’s iconic Johnson Publishing Co., owner for decades of Ebony and Jet magazines that helped change the image of black people portrayed by U.S. media, has filed for bankruptcy liquidation in federal court.

In announcing the petition filed Tuesday, the company said it was “caught in a tidal wave of marketplace changes and business issues which, despite exhaustive efforts, could not be overcome.”

READ MORE: Rogers sells flagship magazines Maclean’s, Chatelaine in deal with St. Joseph

The company was founded in 1942 by John H. Johnson in Chicago when he launched Negro Digest with a $500 loan secured by his mother’s furniture. He later went on to found Ebony magazine in 1945 and Jet magazine in 1951.

Johnson publishing at one time also owned a top-rated Chicago radio station and Fashion Fair Cosmetics.

In 2016, Ebony and Jet were sold to Texas equity firm Clear View Group.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark

Just Posted

Bat speed, exit velocity and spin rates, how the HarbourCats swing big on technology

Players’ Club offers youth access to cutting-edge big league software

Victoria Royals host Vancouver Tuesday in Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Giants lead best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into games 3 and 4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich says ‘non’ to funding request for 2020 Victoria Francophone Games

Councillors leave open the door for future funding

Our Place fundraiser gathers a record-breaking $150,000

The sixth annual Hungry Hearts event let foodies pick the best dishes in town

School district pursues legal compensation for Oak Bay High field

Oak Bay rugby pitch to be torn up, redone for goal of late spring 2020

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

Most Read