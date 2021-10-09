Tom Michell of Michell’s Farm crouches amid piles of pumpkins in his Cenbtral Saanich field. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Pumpkin patch family fun returns to Central Saanich farm

Channel your inner Charlie Brown at Michell’s Farm

Perusing the patch for that perfect pumpkin is a rite of fall at Michell’s Farm in Central Saanich.

It’s a time where families visit the orange gourd-covered field, snapping fun fall photos and selecting just the right pumpkin to display on the front porch or balcony before and during Halloween season.

“We just want to remind people not to bring their dogs and be gentle with the pumpkins, since they are delicate, but generally speaking it’s a free-for-all and we just want families to have fun,” said Michell’s Farm co-owner Tom Michell.

The seasonal community fun has been happening at Michell’s since the farm was established over 100 years ago. Today the family operates more than 400 acres of farmland.

The market at 2451 Island View Rd. off the Pat Bay Highway is home to a variety of other seasonal produce and locally made products. Find more information online at michellsfarm.com.

