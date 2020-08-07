KABU, a ride-hailing app, has launched in Victoria. (KABU/Facebook)

Ride-hailing app KABU launches in Victoria

Customers required to wear masks at all times in vehicles

Starting on Friday, a new way of getting around in Victoria will be available to residents.

KABU, a ride-hailing app based in Richmond, launched in the Capital Region on Aug. 7.

Through the use of an app from the App Store or Google Play, people can access their choice of transportation from three different options: basic, premium or groups of up to five people.

RELATED: KABU ridesharing company hopes to launch in Victoria in next three months

Customers are required to wear a mask in the vehicle at all times and special precautions are taken before and after every trip with frequently-touched surfaces wiped down regularly.

READ ALSO: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Drivers for the company are required to have a valid Class 1, 2 or 4 licence.

For more information on the company visit kabu.ca.

 

