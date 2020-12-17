Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

B.C.’s deficit is forecast to remain at a record $13.6 billion for the current year, despite another $2 billion round of COVID-19 spending debated in the legislature this week.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson released the province’s second quarter economic update Dec. 17, two months late as the government struggles to keep up with the demands of the coronavirus pandemic. B.C.’s economy is now forecast to shrink by 6.2 per cent for 2020, with a “partial recovery” forecast for 2021.

The cost of sending $1,000 in borrowed money to almost all B.C. households whether they lost income in the pandemic or not, a election promise from Premier John Horgan, is offset by better-than-forecast income tax and property transfer tax revenue, as well as gains in net income for Crown corporations such as B.C. Hydro and ICBC.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus